Turkey Derby Practice Set for Nov. 12 & 19 at Wall Stadium

Professional auto racers from all divisions that will be participating in Wall Stadium Speedway’s 43rd annual “Turkey Derby” on Thanksgiving weekend will have the opportunity to participate in paid practice sessions on November 12 and 19. On each Saturday competitor pit area gates will open at 10:00 a.m. with on track action starting at 11:00 a.m. and running through 4:00 p.m. Although both are paid sessions for the race teams fans are welcome to witness the practice from the grandstand free of charge.

Judging by early interest expressed to the speedway office via telephone and email a large field of competitors from throughout the northeast can be expected. Rules, entry forms, pit pass forms and a hotel list are all available on the track website at wallspeedwayracing.com. Lap sponsorships for all divisions, available at $25, $50 and $100, are also available by calling the speedway office at 732-681-6400.

The Turkey Derby is the traditional northeast season ending stock car spectacular presented during the daylight hours of Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend. The Tour Type Modifieds, Downs Ford Modifieds, Dirt Track Modified, Sportsman racers, Limited Late Models, Factory Stocks, 4 Cylinder Stocks, Legend Cars, TQ Midgets, Dirt Track Sportsman, Dirt Outlaw Stock and Demolition Derby competitors will all see action during the weekend.

Although speedway staff and officials are busy with Turkey Derby preparations they are also making plans for the 2017 season.

Source: Jeff Gravatt