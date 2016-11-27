Riverhead to Host Modified Touring Series Event Sat. June 17

Exciting news from Long Island broke Friday afternoon when Riverhead Raceway’s Eddie & Connie Partridge and Tom Gatz in conjunction with Modified Touring Series owner Gary A. Knight disclosed the second year organization would be racing on Long Island Saturday June 17th, 2017 at the historic quarter mile facility.

“We are very excited as well honored that our Modified Touring Series event will be the first non NASCAR Modified touring race ever at Riverhead Raceway” Gary A. Knight acknowledged while making the announcement. Indeed only the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour had competed at the 66-year old track but that will all change the third Saturday of June.

“Gary contacted me over a year ago to discuss his Modified Touring Series and the possibility of Riverhead hosting a race” Tom Gatz recalled. “We’ve talked numerous times since our first conversation and I’m glad the series is getting some traction. Gary is persistent and very passionate about the MTS, and I wish him the best of luck. All of us at Riverhead Raceway are looking forward to the MTS coming to town on June 17th.” Gatz concluded.

Over the course of the 2016 Riverhead Raceway schedule Eddie & Connie Partridge along with Tom Gatz proved they were open to bringing new racing series to the track as the Northeastern Midget Racing Association, New England Truck Series and Granite State Pro Stock Series all appeared on the 2016 slate. With the booking of the MTS race it would appear the trend will continue into 2017.

Knight noted the 125-lap feature will be green flag laps, a staple of the fan friendly Modified Touring Series that should provide some ultra exciting racing at Riverhead Raceway. The race winner will take home $3,000 from a posted $24.430 race purse. Second through fifth will be worth, $1,600, $1,300, $1,075 and $975. Tenth will pay $800 while drivers who finish 16th through 28th take home $660 each.

After debuting with the Winchester 200 at the Monadnock Speedway in 2016 Knight is expanding the MTS for 2017 and besides the Riverhead date has book two events at the famed Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut. Ryan Preece steering the TS Haulers machine for Eddie & Connie Partridge won the inaugural MTS race last summer.

According to Knight among the drivers who have committed to the Modified Touring Series for 2017 include Jon McKennedy, Chris Pasteryak, Kirk Alexander and Tommy Barrett. Knight also indicated that local talent Eric Goodale of Riverhead has already expressed interest in running the June 17th race.

In the event of rain the MTS race would move to Sunday June 18th.

Knight noted the Riverhead Raceway NASCAR Whelen All-American Series teams are more than welcome to compete in the MTS race at their home track.

Source: Bob Finan/RR PR