LI Vintage Auto Racing Series to Debut With 5 Riverhead Dates in 2017

Long Island race fans who still yearn for the bygone era of Coupes, Coaches, Pinto’s and Vega’s will have five opportunities to turn back time at Riverhead Raceway in 2017 it was announced when the historic quarter mile oval released their schedule for the new season. The new Long Island Vintage Auto Racing Series will debut for the first of five dates Saturday night May 27th as part of the exciting Islip 300 program.

Under the stewardship of new track owners Eddie & Connie Partridge, Tom Gatz and GM John Ellwood along with Jim Kelly of LIVARS the group will promote the golden era of racing in front of a generation of new race fans of Riverhead Raceway. Aside from the Memorial Day weekend May 27th date LIVARS will be in action on June 3rd, July 8th, July 22nd and September 9th. The July 8th event will run in conjunction with the annual Baldwin, Evans & Jarzombek 77 one of the tracks’ most popular races of the season.

Many former Modified pilots will be part of the LIVARS events including former five time NASCAR Modified champion Don Howe, Jim Kelly, Frank Saladino, Bob Krollage, Jimmy Reed, Eddie Mayfield and Eric Henschel. Jim Kelly, who spearheaded to LIVARS group as well the Riverhead dates is also hopeful that many out of state invaders will participate.

Kelly noted the LIVARS rules package remains a work in progress and will be released shortly on the track web page www.riverheadraceway.com. Interested parties can also send Jim Kelly a private message on his Facebook page.

Nostalgic race fans mark down the five Long Island Vintage Auto Racing Series at Riverhead Raceway and get ready for some good old school on track action.

Source: Bob Finan/RR PR