Ellwood Teams Up With First Data To Run 2017 NWMT

Kyle Ellwood of Riverhead will be hitting the road for the 2017 race season announcing that he and the Ellwood Motorsports team have a signed a marketing agreement with First Data, a payment technology company headquartered in Atlanta. First Data has signed on to sponsor Kyle Ellwood’s car for the first three races of 2017 in a joint marketing effort to promote First Data’s point-of-sale and payments solutions among the many owners of small and medium-sized businesses who are diehard fans of the Whelen Modified circuit. Plans call for Kyle Ellwood and the First Data team to run the first three 2017 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races starting with the season opener March 18th at Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina.

“I’m thrilled to announce we have entered a marketing effort with First Data” Ellwood stated, “we are both very excited and proud that a global company with First Data’s stature has come on board with our race team and look forward to a long prosperous relationship”. In five short years Ellwood has become both a versatile and successfull driver at his home track of Riverhead Raceway having won 21 times spread across three divisions but now turns his attention to hitting the road with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour as he put it “to take our team and sponsor to the next level”.

The Ellwood Motorsports team will be proactive in promoting their marketing partner at all Whelen Modified Tour events as Kyle noted, “we will have a First Data informational kiosk at all the tracks we visit on the tour to share information on the business solutions that First Data offers. If you’re a business owner you this is something you’ll want to look into.”

“I just can’t wait to get going and have as much success both on and off the track for First Data as we can in 2017” Ellwood said in closing.