Suffolk Pro Cycles To Sponsor John Fortin Jr. NASCAR Modified Team In 2017

Rising Long Island NASCAR Modified talent John Fortin Jr. of Holtsville announced Monday that Suffolk Pro Cycles of Ronkonkoma will join his team as a marketing partner for the 2017 race season. Fortin will be seeking his first career NASCAR Modified win when the new race season opens at Riverhead Raceway Saturday May 6th.

“I can’t wait to get the new season underway” proclaimed the 23-year old second generation driver. “Having Suffolk Pro Cycles join our team makes us really eager to get going, I can’t thank them enough for joining us”. Suffolk Pro Cycles is a family owned business selling bicycles, scooters, skateboards and cycling accessories.

While making the announcement on his new marketing partner Fortin further disclosed that John’s Fuel Oil, John’s Tree Removal, Ultimate Mower and LJ’s What’s Hot are all returning for the 2017 campaign. Additionally John noted that he might have some more sponsorship news on the horizon, “we are still talking with some other potential marketing partners and hope to have further announcements”.

Current plans call for racing weekly at Riverhead Raceway in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series with John mapping out two goals for 2017, “I really want to grab that first career win and hopefully a top five or perhaps even a top three in the championship standings” Fortin concluded. The team also plans on traveling to Evergreen Raceway Park for their Tour Type Modified events run on Friday nights or Sunday afternoons.

John Fortin Jr. and his Suffolk Pro Cycles Chevy will be on hand when Riverhead Raceway opens the 2017 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series on Saturday May 6th with a 40-lap NASCAR Modified feature.