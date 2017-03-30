New Sponsor Has Anthony Pizza Excited For Riverhead Street Stock Snow Melt Opener

Anthony Pizzo of Lake Ronkonkoma has graced victory lane at Riverhead Raceway some 47-times in his ultra successful Enduro racing career but he comes to 2017 as excited as ever to get the new season underway. Pizzo announced that he has signed Fleming’s Landscaping as a major sponsor for the new Street Stock class that debuts Sunday April 9th with the Snow Melt Enduro program at Riverhead.

“It’s a combination of things that have me so pumped up about the new season at Riverhead” the 37-year old Pizzo commented, “first of all I’m happy to welcome Eric and the team at Fleming’s Landscaping of Ronkonkoma back to our race team, I’m both honored and excited to represent them for a second season” Anthony also indicated he’d like to be the first winner in the newly renamed Street Stock class, “when the announcement was made the Grand Enduro cars will now be called Street Stocks I thought to myself how cool would it be to win the first race under the new heading”.

Pizzo has authored 38 career Riverhead Raceway wins in the 8-Cylinder Enduro class during his career and added 9 4-Cylinder victories to that total along with two championships in the 8-Cylinder class in 2010 and 2015. During the week Anthony works as a claims adjuster for Geico Insurance.

Anthony also disclosed long time marketing partners United Exhaust Shop of Ronkonkoma and A. Voight Towing of Medford will be returning to his team. Speedrae Printing of Bethpage will be dressing Pizzo’s Chevy Caprice Street Stock in vinyl for 2017.

Can Anthony Pizzo take the first Street Stock checkered flag during the April 9th Snow Melt Enduro race program at Riverhead Raceway? There will be plenty of drivers out to stop him including 2016

Grand Enduro champion Dave Antos of Lindenhurst.

Completing the Snow Melt race card will be the first Mini Stock race for the division formerly known as the 4/6-Cylinder Car class plus a 8-Cylinder Enduro, Truck Enduro, Gut & Go Enduro and a MIni 8 Enduro on the Figure Eight course.

First race April 9th will go green at 12:30 pm with spectator gates opening at 12 noon with a 10:00 am opening in effect for the pit gates.