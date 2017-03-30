NWMT Icebreaker 2017 Postponed One Week

With inclement weather expected in Connecticut this week, NASCAR and Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park officials have postponed this weekend’s 43rd running of the track’s Icebreaker.

The event, which is highlighted by the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour’s Icebreaker 150, will be run the following weekend: April 7-9.

The Icebreaker 150 will practice and qualify on Saturday, April 8, with the second race of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season slated to take the green flag on Sunday, April 9. The weekend schedule also includes the opening races in Thompson’s NASCAR Whelen All-American Series program.