Riverhead To Host Practice Saturday & Enduro Program Sunday

It will be a busy spring weekend at Riverhead Raceway this Saturday and Sunday April 22nd & 23rd with two days of on track activity set for the historic quarter mile oval. Saturday afternoon starting at 12 noon the first of two pre season practice days will unfold featuring the seven NASCAR Whelen All American Series stock car classes while Sunday finds the second Enduro show of 2017 presented. A 100-lapper for the Street Stocks along with a 40-lap event for the INEX Legend Race Cars will highlight Sunday’s card that starts at 12:30 pm.

After spending the off season building new cars or rebuilding and tweaking their existing machines the teams of the NASCAR Whelen All American Series will hit the track at 12 noon. The NASCAR Modifieds, Late Models, Eagle Auto Mall Modified Crates, Figure Eights, Blunderbusts, Super Pro Trucks and INEX Legend Race Cars will have the track exclusively until approximately 3:30pm. Once the NASCAR practice is completed all extra divisions as well the Enduro classes of Riverhead Raceway will have the track until 5:00 pm.

Pit gates will open at 9:00 am on Saturday morning with the NASCAR Inspection area opening shortly thereafter for the mandated safety teach inspection. All cars prior to hitting the track must have gone through and passed 2017 safety inspection, no exceptions.

Sunday afternoon the newly formed Street Stocks will take center stage on the Enduro race card running a 100-lap contest. Glenn Simonin of Holtsville hopes to go two for two on 2017 after topping the Snow Melt 50-lap Street Stock opener on April 9th.

The INEX Legend Race Cars will start their march towards the 2017 championship with a 40-lap main event that will indeed carry track points. Vinny Delaney of Holtsville the 2016 INEX Legend Race Car champion will lead the troops into action Sunday. Completing the card will be the Mini Stocks, 8-Cylinder Enduro, 4/6-Cylinder Truck Enduro, Gut & Go 4/6-Cylinder Enduro as well a Mini 8 Enduro.

Sunday morning the pit gates will open at 10:00 am with racing to start at 12:30 pm. Spectator gates will open at 12 noon.

Source: Bob Finan/RR PR