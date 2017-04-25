Ray The Plumber Teams Up With Chris Young For Riverhead NASCAR Modified Effort

Former Riverhead Raceway INEX Legend Race Car champion Chris Young of Calverton announced Friday he’d be returning to his home track in 2017 but this time he’ll be wheeling a NASCAR Modified with sponsorship from Ray The Plumber for the new effort. Over a two season span the Young & Ray The Plumber combination won some 10 INEX Legend Race Car main events as well the 2011 Riverhead track title in the competitive class. The team will be ready to go for the Saturday night May 6th NASCAR Modified opener for the Whelen All American Series at Riverhead.

“I’m excited and proud to announce Ray The Plumber has joined our race team for the next step in our racing venture. They were very instrumental in our INEX Legend Race Car success and I’m honored to be associated with them again” Young noted while making the sponsorship announcement. “Right now with Ray The Plumber backing us we’re going to run 14-15 races, that’s all I have the budget for. If we can sign another sponsor or two I’d be able to run the entire season, which I would do given the opportunity”. Young, 23 also disclosed that longtime family friend and associate sponsor Bobby Mason and Ace’s Landscaping would be part of the NASCAR Modified effort as well, “Bobby has been very loyal to my family and most recently my racing career, he’s a big part of what we do” Young offered.

Young spent his formative years watching his famous father Chris win 33 NASCAR Modified features at Riverhead and the lessons learned both at and away from the track will be a big part of how the second generation driver applies himself in 2017. “I’m trying to be competitive and gain seat time this season and I’m excited to do so, especially at Riverhead”. The Purdue University graduate has a game plan in place revealing “I’m doing this deal old school, like all the greats used to. My Dad taught me everything he knew and I’m employing some of that knowledge. I’ve built the car from the ground up myself, I rebuilt the motor, rear-end, transmission, brake system and everything else right here in my garage. I’m not a high budget team but I’m trying to gain an advantage through hard work and education” Chris concluded.

Off track Chris is furthering his education at Hofstra University studying for a Masters Degree in Business Administration in Management to go along with the Bachelor of Science degree he earned in Mechanical Engineering at Purdue. In his “spare” time Chris helps his mother Ann and sister Leah operation Bronson Speedway in Archer, Florida. The late Chris Young is enshrined on the Cromarty Wall of Champions at Riverhead Raceway where he ranks 4th on the all time NASCAR Modified win list.

The 2017 NASCAR Whelen All American Series will raise the curtain with seven divisions in action at Riverhead Raceway Saturday May 6th. Joining the NASCAR Modifieds are the Late Models, Eagle Auto Mall Modified Crates, Figure Eights, Blunderbusts, Super Pro Trucks and INEX Legend Race Cars.

Source: Bob Finan/RR PR