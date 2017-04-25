Two New Sponsors Have Tom Pickerell Eager For 2017 Season

With the start of the 2017 Blunderbust season just days away at Riverhead Raceway former four time champion Tom Pickerell of Huntington is eager to get the new campaign underway Saturday May 6th thanks in part to two new sponsors he signed recently. The driver known as “Slick Pick” announced that Sequel Group and Makely Industries both out of Hauppauge have come on board as marketing partners for the new race season.

“I really can’t thank the Sequel Group and Makely Industries enough for coming on board with us this year” Pickerell commented. “With their support and a little luck maybe we’ll grab that 5th championship in the Blunderbust division this year”. Tom is a former four time champion in the ultra competitive class with his most recent title coming in 2015. His career 18 wins ranks him 4th on the all time win list in the class and Tom hopes to push that total up this year, “we all know what a new sponsor or two can mean to a race team so we are hopeful for a multiple wins this year”.

Pickerell, a second generation driver whose father “Captain” Ron was a six time winner (1995-99) in his Blunderbust career before turning the driving reigns over to Tom. Returning sponsors for Pickerell include NorthportPower.com, United Exhaust Shop, Oval Speed Unlimited, G-Force Kustomz, Customvinyl.com and the family business Pickerell Clam.

The quest for the 2017 Blunderbust championship will start opening night at Riverhead Raceway Saturday May 6th when seven divisions of racing will make up the NASCAR Whelen All American Series opening night program. The NASCAR Modifieds, Late Models, Eagle Auto Mall Modified Crates, Figure Eights, Super Pro Trucks and INEX Legend Race Cars will join the Blunderbusts for the lid lifter.

Source: Bob Finan/RR PR