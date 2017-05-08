Lou Maestri Announces Hunter Business School Sponsorship for 2017 Season

Five time Riverhead Raceway Super Pro Truck champion Lou Maestri of Deer Park will be going back to school for the 2017 season, well sort of. Friday afternoon Lou announced the signing of Hunter Business School as a sponsor of his always immaculate machine. Maestri will be gunning for a milestone 30th career win Saturday night in the 20-lap Super Pro Truck main event.

“We are very happy to have Hunter Business School come on board with us for 2017′ the soft spoken Maestri noted in making the announcement. “We had a rough year last year but it is a clean slate starting Saturday night” Lou furthered. Hunter Business School boasts two Long Island locations in Levittown and Medford.

Lou was also happy to disclose several loyal long time sponsors are returning to his team, “Star Car Collision Repair Center, Monetary Recovery, Curiously Creative Candles and Gershow Recycling will be staying with our close knit team this year” Maestri concluded.

Roger Turbush of Riverhead off his 2016 Super Pro Truck title will be the man to beat in 2017 for Maestri if he is going to win championship number six. Dave Brigati, Rob McCormick, Mike Albasini, Jimmy Rennick Jr., Owen Grennan, Frank Dumicich Jr., Sean Glennon and Frank Dumicich Sr. fresh off their top ten championship finishes last year will all bear watching in 2017.

Joining the Super Pro Trucks on opening night Saturday at Riverhead Raceway are the NASCAR Modifieds, Late Models, Eagle Auto Mall Modified Crates, Figure Eights, Blunderbusts, INEX Legend Race Cars and a 4-Cylinder Demolition Derby.

Source: Bob Finan/RR PR