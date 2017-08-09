Preece Charges Late at Thompson

Posts Second Straight NASCAR Whelen Modified Win & Fourth of Season

The wave of momentum for Ryan Preece continued on Wednesday night at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

Preece charged to the front of the 28th Annual Bud “King of Beers” 150 for his second straight NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour victory and fourth of the season.

The Berlin, Connecticut, driver passed defending champion Doug Coby with just 16 laps remaining en route to the win. In his last six Whelen Modified Tour starts, he has four wins, a second and a fourth. It was his 19th career tour victory.

“Doug put a lot more pressure on me at the end then I thought he was going too,” Preece said following his win. “I have to keep winning races. My career depends on that. We had a really good car tonight.”

Wednesday’s drive was filled with plenty of drama. While some of the top challengers pitted before the haflway point, Preece decided to wait things out and make a late pit stop for fresh rubber. However, on Lap 114, his No. 6 TS Haulers/Hoosier Tire of Calverton Chevrolet went spinning in Turn 2. Preece fired the car before going a lap down and pitted for tires two laps later.

From there, it was a hard charge to the front.

Preece worked his way into the top five and then passed leader Coby with just 16 laps remaining. While Preece showed the way for the final laps, Coby was not about to let him get away. However, on the final lap, Coby made contact with the Turn 1 wall. Coby was able to continue on and was scored as the runner-up as the race ended under caution. The yellow flag froze the field on the final lap, and NASCAR officials ruled Coby maintained a reasonable speed under caution given the track conditions.

Ted Christopher finished third, followed by Timmy Solomito and Bobby Santos.

Andrew Krause was sixth, followed by Rowan Pennink, Eric Goodale, Jon McKennedy and Woody Pitkat.

Solomito increased his championship points lead to 10 over Pennink, while Preece moved up to third — 19 back of Solomito — despite missing a race earlier in the season to get married. Coby and Goodale are each 11 points back of Preece.

The Bud “King of Beers” 150 will air on NBCSN on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns to the track next Wednesday night at Bristol Motor Speedway with the running of the Bush’s Beans 150.

RACE RESULTS | RACE CENTRAL LIVE REPLAY





NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour-Bud King of Beers 150 Results

Wednesday At Thompson International Speedway, Thompson, Conn.Lap length: 0.625 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Ryan Preece, Berlin, Conn., Chevrolet, 150 laps, 94.406 mph.

2. (7) Doug Coby, Milford, Conn., Chevrolet, 150.

3. (5) Ted Christopher, Plainville, Conn., Chevrolet, 150.

4. (2) Timmy Solomito, Islip, N.Y., Ford, 150.

5. (8) Bobby Santos, Franklin, Mass., Chevrolet, 150.

6. (6) Andrew Krause, Holmdel, N.J., Chevrolet, 150.

7. (1) Rowan Pennink, Huntingdon Valley, Pa., Chevrolet, 150.

8. (15) Eric Goodale, Riverhead, N.Y., Chevrolet, 150.

9. (4) Jon McKennedy, Chelmsford, Mass., Chevrolet, 150.

10. (13) Woody Pitkat, Stafford, Conn., Chevrolet, 150.

11. (14) Justin Bonsignore, Holtsville, NY, Chevrolet, 150.

12. (12) Craig Lutz, Miller Place, N.Y., Chevrolet, 150.

13. (18) Brendon Bock, Franklin Square, N.Y., Chevrolet, 150.

14. (9) Chase Dowling, Roxbury, Conn., Chevrolet, 150.

15. (10) Max Zachem, Preston, Conn., Chevrolet, 149.

16. (11) Dave Sapienza, Riverhead, N.Y., Chevrolet, 149.

17. (16) Matt Swanson, Acton, Mass., Ford, 149.

18. (23) Rob Summers, Manchester, CT, Chevrolet, 147.

19. (17) CJ Lehmann, Shirley, Pa., Chevrolet, 146.

20. (20) Calvin Carroll, Newton, N.J., Chevrolet, 145.

21. (22) Wade Cole, Hartland, Conn., Chevrolet, 143.

22. (21) Dillon Steuer, Bohemia, N.Y., Chevrolet, 125.

23. (19) Jeff Rocco, Meriden, Conn., Chevrolet, 100, power steering.

24. (26) Walter Sutcliffe Jr., East Haven, Conn., Chevrolet, 83, clutch.

25. (24) Melissa Fifield, Wakefield, N.H., Chevrolet, 55, power steering.

26. (25) Dave Salzarulo, Monson, Mass., Chevrolet, 12, handling.

Race Statistics

Time of Race: 0 hours 59 minutes 35 seconds

Margin of Victory: 10.597 seconds

Fastest Qualifier: R.Pennink (120.340 mph, 18.697 seconds)

Caution Flags: 4 for 19 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R. Pennink 1-6; R. Preece 7-82; J. Bonsignore 83-87; T. Solomito 88-126; D.

Coby 127-133; R. Preece 134-150.

Standings: 1. T. Solomito, 351; 2. R. Pennink, 341; 3. R. Preece, 332; 4. D. Coby, 321;

5. E. Goodale, 321; 6. J. Bonsignore, 319; 7. M. Zachem, 301; 8. D. Sapienza, 289; 9. W.

Pitkat, 283; 10. R. Summers, 275.

Jason Christley