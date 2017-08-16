Emerling Conquers “Thunder Valley”

First NASCAR Whelen Modified Win Comes On Bristol High-Banks

Patrick Emerling swept his way to Victory Lane with a near-perfect performance at Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday.

The Orchard Park, New York, driver was fastest in practice, won the Coors Light Pole Award and proceeded to lead 148 of the 150 laps en route to his first career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour victory.

“It’s just a dream come true,” said Emerling following the win at the historic track dubbed ‘Thunder Valley.’ “It’s incredible. We only run a handful of the Whelen Tour races and to come down here and win practice, catch the pole and lead every single lap, it’s an incredible feeling for us as a team.”

The win for the 24-year-old came in his 78th career start and just his third of 2017. He held off challenges from Chase Dowling and Justin Bonsignore on restarts in the first half of the race, then held off four-time tour champion Doug Coby in the dash to the finish.

He crossed the line 1.239 seconds ahead of Coby. Prior to Wednesday, Emerling’s best career finish was a second at New Hampshire in 2015.

For Coby, the second-place finish was the third straight in Whelen Modified Tour competition and it helped him claw back towards the top of the championships standings.

Timmy Solomito, who was caught up in a Lap 68 accident, came home 15th to maintain a two-point edge on Rowan Pennink. Ryan Preece finished fifth and is nine points behind Solomito, while Coby is 17 points back.

Justin Bonsignore finished third and is 19 points out of first. Chase Dowling and Preece rounded out the top five at Bristol.

Andy Seuss was sixth, followed by Pennink, Ronnie Williams, Bobby Santos and Matt Swanson.

The Bush’s Beans 150 will air on NBCSN Saturday August 26 at 3 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Modified Tour returns to the track at Seekonk Speedway on Saturday August 26, with the running of the Seekonk 150.

Jason Christley

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour-Bush’s Beans 150 Results

Wednesday At Bristol Motor, Bristol TN

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Patrick Emerling, Orchard Park, NY, Chevrolet, 150 laps, 69.924 mph.

2. (9) Doug Coby, Milford, Conn., Chevrolet, 150.

3. (4) Justin Bonsignore, Holtsville, NY, Chevrolet, 150.

4. (2) Chase Dowling, Roxbury, Conn., Chevrolet, 150.

5. (7) Ryan Preece, Berlin, Conn., Chevrolet, 150.

6. (14) Andy Seuss, Hampstead, N.H., Chevrolet, 150.

7. (19) Rowan Pennink, Huntingdon Valley, Pa., Chevrolet, 150.

8. (3) Ronnie Williams, Ellington, Conn., Chevrolet, 150.

9. (6) Bobby Santos, Franklin, Mass., Chevrolet, 150.

10. (12) Matt Swanson, Acton, Mass., Ford, 150.

11. (20) Kyle Ebersole, Hummelstown, PA., Chevrolet, 149.

12. (21) Bryan Dauzat, Alexandria, La., Chevrolet, 147.

13. (25) Wade Cole, Hartland, Conn., Chevrolet, 124.

14. (24) Walter Sutcliffe Jr., East Haven, Conn., Chevrolet, 123.

15. (8) Timmy Solomito, Islip, N.Y., Ford, 112.

16. (5) Eric Goodale, Riverhead, N.Y., Chevrolet, 107, mechanical.

17. (16) Craig Lutz, Miller Place, N.Y., Chevrolet, 94, mechanical.

18. (22) Jeremy Gerstner, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Chevrolet, 91, accident.

19. (13) Kyle Bonsignore, Bay Shore, N.Y., Chevrolet, 66, mechanical.

20. (10) Dave Sapienza, Riverhead, N.Y., Chevrolet, 59, rear end.

21. (23) Melissa Fifield, Wakefield, N.H., Chevrolet, 58, handling.

22. (15) Ted Christopher, Plainville, Conn., Chevrolet, 21, engine.

23. (11) Austin Pickens, Windermere, Fla., Chevrolet, 8, accident.

24. (18) Calvin Carroll, Newton, N.J., Chevrolet, 8, accident.

25. (17) Rob Summers, Manchester, CT, Chevrolet, 8, accident.

26. (26) Burt Myers, Walnut Cove, N.C., Chevrolet, 0, ignition.

Race Statistics

Time of Race: 1 hour 8 minutes 13 seconds

Margin of Victory: 1.239 seconds

Fastest Qualifier: P. Emerling (131.432 mph, 14.517 seconds)

Caution Flags: 5 for 44 laps.

Lead Changes: 4 among 2 drivers.

Lap Leaders: P. Emerling 1-66; J. Bonsignore 67; P. Emerling 68-72; J. Bonsignore 73; P. Emerling 74-150.



Standings: 1. T. Solomito, 380; 2. R. Pennink, 378; 3. R. Preece, 371; 4. D. Coby, 363; 5. J. Bonsignore, 361; 6. E. Goodale, 349; 7. D. Sapienza, 313; 8. M. Swanson, 308; 9. M. Zachem, 301; 10. R. Summers, 294.