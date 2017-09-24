Santos Sweeps At New Hampshire

Late Pass Of Silk Gives Him Third Career Loudon Win

Earlier this season, Bobby Santos used the bottom groove en route to a victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Saturday, Santos used that same groove to win once again.

The victory allowed Santos to sweep the two NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races at the 1.058-mile oval during the 2017 season. It was his third career win at the ‘Magic Mile’ of NHMS.

“We learned a lot in the All-Star race (in July) that I think helped us win this race today,” Santos said. “This is the race track when it comes to the modifieds. This is what everyone shoots for. This is our Super Bowl. It means everything to win here.”

Much like he did in July, the Franklin, Massachusetts, driver found the bottom groove had the most grip on the track in the final circuits. Santos took the lead on lap 90 for the first time in Saturday’s F.W. Webb 100, but lost the lead to Patrick Emerling on lap 96. He took his No. 44 Sully Tinio/Brendan Kelley Music Chevrolet back to the front on lap 97 and wasn’t challenged back to the checkered flag in the final three circuits.

It was also the 32-year-old’s 16th career victory in his 131st career Whelen Modified Tour start. He crossed the line 0.610 seconds ahead of Rowan Pennink. Behind Pennink, Patrick Emerling finished third after leading seven laps. Donny Lia and Justin Bonsignore rounded out the top five.

With his fifth place finish, Bonsignore positioned himself second in the standings. Four-time series champion Doug Coby, who led a race-high 64 laps, finished 15th, but will lead the points by 11 points over Bonsignore. Timmy Solomito is third in the standings, 14 off the lead. Ryan Preece, who entered the race as the points leader, missed the event and leaves New Hampshire fifth in the championship standings.

Eric Goodale finished sixth, while Ron Silk, Woody Pitkat, Ryan Newman and Anthony Nocella finished the top 10.

The F.W. Webb 100 at New Hampshire will air on NBCSN Thursday, Sept. 28th at 7 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns to the track next weekend, with the running of the NAPA Fall Final 150 scheduled for Sunday, October 1 at 3:15 p.m. ET.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour – F. W. Webb 100 Results

Saturday At New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

Lap length: 1.058 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (11) Bobby Santos, Franklin, Mass., Chevrolet, 100 laps, 82.263 mph.

2. (2) Rowan Pennink, Huntingdon Valley, Pa., Chevrolet, 100.

3. (5) Patrick Emerling, Orchard Park, NY, Chevrolet, 100.

4. (3) Donny Lia, Jericho, NY, Chevrolet, 100.

5. (20) Justin Bonsignore, Holtsville, NY, Chevrolet, 100.

6. (13) Eric Goodale, Riverhead, N.Y., Chevrolet, 100.

7. (7) Ron Silk, Norwalk, CT, Chevrolet, 100.

8. (17) Woody Pitkat, Stafford, Conn., Chevrolet, 100.

9. (1) Ryan Newman, South Bend, IN, Chevrolet, 100.

10. (19) Anthony Nocella, Woburn, Mass., Chevrolet, 100.

11. (12) Jon McKennedy, Chelmsford, Mass., Chevrolet, 100.

12. (18) Matt Swanson, Acton, Mass., Ford, 100.

13. (15) Ronnie Williams, Ellington, Conn., Chevrolet, 100.

14. (8) Doug Coby, Milford, Conn., Chevrolet, 100.

15. (14) Chase Dowling, Roxbury, Conn., Chevrolet, 100.

16. (21) Andrew Krause, Holmdel, N.J., Chevrolet, 100.

17. (23) Calvin Carroll, Newton, N.J., Chevrolet, 100.

18. (9) Dave Sapienza, Riverhead, N.Y., Chevrolet, 100.

19. (24) Wade Cole, Hartland, Conn., Ford, 100.

20. (27) Melissa Fifield, Wakefield, N.H., Chevrolet, 100.

21. (22) Rob Summers, Manchester, CT, Chevrolet, 98.

22. (25) Jamie Tomaino, Howell, N.J., Chevrolet, 92.

23. (10) Brendon Bock, Franklin Square, N.Y., Chevrolet, 91, accident.

24. (4) Timmy Solomito, Islip, N.Y., Ford, 86.

25. (6) Andy Seuss, Hampstead, N.H., Chevrolet, 37, engine.

26. (26) Dave Salzarulo, Monson, Mass., Chevrolet, 32, handling.

27. (16) Craig Lutz, Miller Place, N.Y., Chevrolet, 16, accident.

28. (28) Walter Sutcliffe Jr., East Haven, Conn., Chevrolet, 16, accident.

Race Statistics

Time of Race: 1 hour 17 minutes 10 seconds

Margin of Victory: 0.610 seconds

Fastest Qualifier: R. Newman (131.556 mph, 28.952 seconds)

Caution Flags: 6 for 27 laps.

Lead Changes: 18 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R. Newman 1; T. Solomito 2; R. Newman 3-5; T. Solomito 6;

R. Newman 7-8; T. Solomito 9-15; D. Coby 16; T. Solomito 17; D. Coby 18-43;

R. Silk 44; D. Coby 45-63; P. Emerling 64-66; D. Coby 67-76; P. Emerling 77-79;

D. Coby 80-87; R. Silk 88-89; B. Santos 90-95; P. Emerling 96; B. Santos 97-100.

Standings: 1. D. Coby, 526; 2. J. Bonsignore, 515; 3. T. Solomito, 512; 4. R. Pennink, 509; 5. R. Preece, 500;

6. E. Goodale, 491; 7. D. Sapienza, 443; 8. M. Swanson, 437; 9. R. Summers, 417; 10. M. Zachem, 373.

