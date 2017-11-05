Turkey Derby Practice Set For November 11 & 18 At Wall Stadium

Professional auto racers from all divisions that will be participating in Wall Stadium Speedway’s 44th annual “Turkey Derby” on Thanksgiving weekend will have the opportunity to participate in paid practice sessions on November 11 and 18. On each Saturday competitor pit area gates will open at 10:00 a.m. with on track action starting at 11:00 a.m. and running through 4:00 p.m. Although both are paid sessions for the race teams fans are welcome to witness the practice from the grandstand free of charge.

Judging by early interest expressed to the speedway office via telephone and email a large field of competitors from throughout the northeast can be expected. Rules, entry forms, pit pass forms and a hotel list are all available on the track website at wallspeedwayracing.com. Lap sponsorships for all divisions, available at $25, $50 and $100, are also available by calling the speedway office at 732-681-6400.

The Turkey Derby is the traditional northeast season ending stock car spectacular presented during the daylight hours of Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend. The Tour Type Modifieds, Freehold Ford Modifieds, Dirt Track Modified, Sportsman racers, Limited Late Models, Factory Stocks, 4 Cylinder Stocks, Legend Cars, TQ Midgets, Dirt Track Sportsman, Dirt Outlaw Stock and Demolition Derby competitors will all see action during the weekend.

The speedway is located on Route 34 in Wall Township, N.J., just one mile north of Garden State Parkway exit 98 and Interstate 195 exit 35B. The speedway hotline number is 732-681-6400, while CKMotorsports@aol.com is the track’s email address. More information is also available at www.wallspeedwayracing.com.

Jeff Gravatt