Riverhead Raceway To Preview 2018 Season With Two Free To The Public Practice Days April 21st & April 28th

The sweet sound of race engines and the aroma of Sunoco Race Fuel will again fill the air surrounding Riverhead Raceway Saturday afternoon April 21st when the track kicks off it’s 68th year of racing with the first of two free to the public practice days for it’s NASCAR Whelen All American Series stock cars and Enduro competitors. Over the off season Eddie & Connie Partridge and Tom Gatz announced free grandstand admission would return for the two practice days allowing race fans a free preview of the Saturday May 5th Cinco Di Mayo NASCAR opening night as well the Sunday May 6th May Meltdown lid lifter for the Enduro race series.

The track will open at 12 noon for the NASCAR stock cars for practice on both April 21st and April 28th with race director Scott Tapley reminding all teams that all cars mush be equipped with a working transponder for all on track activity in 2018 including the two practice days. After numerous rounds of NASCAR practice that will last into late afternoon the Enduro race teams will take over the track to shake down their machines. Riverhead GM John Ellwood and Chief Technical Inspector Randy Murray remind teams that no car will be permitted to practice on either practice day without first passing Safety Tech Inspection. With that in mind the pit gates will open at 9:00 am on April 21st and April 28th to allow teams that did not take advantage of two inspection days at the track April 7th and 14th an opportunity to be ready for when practice starts.

Race fans are encouraged to come out and enjoy all the on track action free of charge and to bring a camera to grab some photos of their favorite drivers as they prepare for another exciting race season. The refreshment stand in turn three will be open serving both the grandstand and pit area during the afternoon.

Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead will be back to defend both his 2017 NASCAR Modified and Figure Eight championships in 2018 looking to double dip for the third time in his successful career. Other 2017 champions expected to defend their title in 2018 are Kyle Soper of Manorville in the Late Models, Dave Brigati of Calverton in the Eagle Auto Mall Modified Crate and Super Pro Trucks along with Tom Pickerell of Huntington who’ll be gunning for yet another Blunderbust title. The INEX Legend Race Car title will be up for grabs in 2018 as 2017 champ John Beatty Jr. of Merrick will compete in the NASCAR Modifieds during the upcoming campaign vacating the title. All seven NASCAR Whelen All American Series divisions plus the LIVARS Vintage Race Cars will make up the Saturday May 5th Cinco Di Mayo opening night card.

Greg Harris of Riverhead won the 2017 Street Stock championship and is readying for a title defense in 2018 while 2017 Mini Stock champion Mike Mujsce Jr. of Hampton Bays unsure of his racing plans as the 2018 season nears. Don Nelson Jr. of Rocky Point (Trucks), Dominic Ranieri of East Northport (8-Cyilnders), Kevin Augustine of Bay Shore (Gut & Go) and Brandon Esposito of Farmingville (Mini-8) will all be part of the May Meltdown Enduro program Sunday afternoon May 6th completing the opening weekend doubleheader.

The complete 2018 schedule of events for our 68th season of racing can be found by visiting www.riverheadraceway.com. Our phone number remains 631-842-RACE.