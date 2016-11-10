Riverhead Swap Shop Expands To Two Day Event Nov. 12 & 13

While Eddie & Connie Partridge and Tom Gatz might be new owners at Riverhead Raceway they realize the importance of some of the traditional events that have been staged at the track for decades. With that in mind the trio has announced the annual Swap Shop & Flea Market held every fall will become a two day event this coming weekend Saturday November 12th and Sunday November 13th.

Besides increasing the format a two day event the 2016 Swap Shop & Flea Market is expanding to more than just race cars and race cars parts. In fact that expansion will reach beyond the automotive field in general this year as anything goes where both vendors and buyers are concerned. Hundreds of spaces will be available to vendors with car parts to movies, toys, collectibles, accessories, music and more.

The Swap Shop & Flea Market will remain a great venue for race teams to sell off unwanted equipment to those team looking to either upgrade existing inventory or perhaps move into another division of racing. The concession and beer stand will be open for refreshments.

Vendor space is available for $50 for a 25′ X 15′ lot either for the day or weekend with vendor set-up to start at 6:00 am. Vendors are permitted to sell anything that can fit on their lot. There is no pre-registration for vendors.

Spectators and buyers will be charged a $10 admission fee for those 12 and up, children under 12 will be admitted free of charge. The Swap Shop & Flea Market will take place rain or shine with general admission gates opening at 8:00 am both days.