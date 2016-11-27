Riverhead Raceway Banquet Tickets For Jan. 7th Gala Now Available

One of the first announcements Eddie & Connie Partridge and Tom Gatz released when they took ownership of Riverhead Raceway would be the return of a formal awards banquet for race teams & families to enjoy and celebrate their accomplishments. Saturday January 7th, 2017 the trio will make good on their promise when they host the NASCAR Whelen All American Series awards banquet at Giorgio’s of Baiting Hollow.

On Monday further details on the affair were released. A cocktail hour will take place from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm and be followed by reception and awards that will run until 11:00 pm. An open bar will be available for the duration. The Band Noiz a popular attraction during the race season at the track will have the attendees dancing the night away with their fantastic show. Proper attire is required with valet parking offered at Giorgio’s of Baiting Hollow. Giorgio’s is a five star wedding and banquet venue that overlooks scenic Long Island Sound.

Headlining the award presentations will be the annual Parade of Champions led by 2016 NASCAR Modified champion Shawn Solomito of Center Moriches. Late Model champion Jeremy McDermott of Riverhead, Eagle Auto Mall Modified Crate champion Dave Brigati of Calverton, Figure Eight kingpin Ken Hyde Jr. of Mastic Beach, Blunderbust champion Jack Handley Jr. of Medford, Super Pro Truck champion Roger Turbush of Riverhead and INEX Legend Race Car champion Vinny Delaney of Holtsville will all be feted for their 2016 titles.

Tickets for the awards banquet are priced at $90 per ticket with each table set for 12 guests. To purchase tickets via mail please forward the number in your party along with a check made out to Riverhead Raceway Inc. and forward them to PO Box 1743, Riverhead, NY 11901. If purchasing the tickets in person is more convenient you can do so by stopping by the track Monday through Friday from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. The in person ticket sales will be cash only with a deadline to purchase all tickets set for December 31st, 2016.

Source: Bob Finan/RR PR