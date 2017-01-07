Snow Storm Postponed Riverhead Awards Banquet To March 3rd

A classic winter coastal storm started dumping snow on Long Island mid morning Saturday forcing postponement of of the Riverhead Raceway NASCAR Whelen All American Series awards banquet set for Giorgio’s of Baiting Hollow later in the evening. The banquet will now take place on Friday evening March 3rd at Giorgio’s.

With some forecast predictions calling for nearly a foot of snow especially on the east end of Long Island, Riverhead Raceway and Giorgio’s management teams met Saturday morning to come up with an alternate plan as it became evident Saturday night’s event could not take place in the interest of public safety. Both parties agreed the 2016 Riverhead Raceway champions would now be honored on Friday evening March 3rd featuring a cocktail hour from 7:00 pm until 8:00 pm while the dinner and ceremony will run from 8:00 pm though midnight. The Band Noiz will provide music for the guests listening and dancing pleasure.

Eddie & Connie Partridge and Tom Gatz would like to take this opportunity to thank the ownership and management of Giorgio’s of Baiting Hollow for being as understanding and accommodating as they were with the postponement and rescheduling of the banquet.

Source:Bob Finan/RR PR