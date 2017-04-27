NBCSN To Broadcast Championship Stretch Runs

NASCAR fans are watching Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott battle in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series week in and week out, and NBCSN will again be the showcase of the next crop of drivers following in their path.

NBC and NASCAR announced today the remainder of the 2017 broadcast schedule, which will capture the championship races for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West, as well as the newly unified NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

The next NBCSN broadcast will be Thursday, April 27, and will showcase Harrison Burton’s first NASCAR K&N Pro Series East win at Bristol Motor Speedway from this past Saturday. Burton is the son of former NASCAR driver and current NBC Sports analyst Jeff Burton, and is a member of the current NASCAR Next class.

The broadcasts will continue with the unique two 100-lap features from Virginia’s historic South Boston Speedway, which will take place on Saturday, May 6 and air in two one-hour shows on Thursday, May 11.

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West will return to the track at Washington’s Spokane County Raceway on Saturday, May 13, and NBCSN will air the race on Thursday, May 18.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour broadcast schedule starts with the New Hampshire Motor Speedway race weekend: the Whelen All-Star Shootout on Friday, July 14, and the Nor’easter 100 on Saturday, July 15. The races will air on Thursday, July 20 at 4:30 and 7 p.m. ET, respectively.

NBCSN will air the final eight races of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship season, culminating in the World Series of Asphalt Racing at Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Sunday, Oct. 15. That season finale will air on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The championship for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East will run at Dover International Speedway on Friday, Sept. 29 and air on Friday, Oct. 6. The West champion will be crowned at California’s Kern County Raceway Park on Saturday, Nov. 4 and air on Friday, Nov. 10.

To date, NBCSN has aired the first four races of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West races, as well as both NASCAR K&N Pro Series East events.

2017 NBCSN Broadcast Schedule

Race Date Series Track Telecast Date Time (ET) Sat., April 22 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Bristol Thur., April 27 11 p.m. Sat., May 6 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East South Boston Thur., May 11 7 p.m. Sat., May 6 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East South Boston Thur., May 11 8 p.m. Sat., May 13 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Spokane Thur., May 18 1 a.m. Wed., May 10 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Orange Show Fri., May 26 8 p.m. Sat., June 3 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Memphis Thur., June 8 8 p.m. Sat., June 10 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Colorado Thur., June 15 7 p.m. Sat., June 24 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Sonoma Thur., June 29 11 p.m. Sat., July 1 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Berlin Fri., July 7 12:30 p.m. Sat., July 8 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Thompson Thur., July 13 7 p.m. Fri., July 14 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour New Hampshire Thur., July 20 4:30 p.m. Sat., July 15 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour New Hampshire Thur., July 20 7 p.m. Sat., July 15 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East New Hampshire Fri., July 2 7 p.m. Fri., July 28 NASCAR K&N Pro Series Iowa Thur., Aug. 3 7 p.m. Fri., Aug. 4 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Watkins Glen Wed., Aug. 9 7 p.m. Sat., Aug. 12 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Evergreen Thur., Aug. 17 1 p.m. Wed., Aug. 9 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Thompson Thur., Aug. 17 7 p.m. Wed., Aug. 16 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Bristol Sat., Aug. 26 3 p.m. Sat., Aug. 26 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Douglas Sat., Sept. 2 8:30 p.m. Sat., Aug. 26 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Seekonk Sat., Sept. 2 9:30 p.m. Sat., Sept. 2 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Oswego Thur., Sept. 7 7 p.m. Sat., Sept. 16 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Riverhead Wed., Sept. 20 7 p.m. Sat., Sept. 16 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East New Jersey Thur., Sept. 21 7 p.m. Sat., Sept. 23 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour New Hampshire Thur., Sept. 28 7 p.m. Fri., Sept. 29 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Dover Fri., Oct. 6 10:30 p.m. Sat., Sept. 30 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Meridian Sun., Oct. 8 11 p.m. Sun., Oct. 1 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Stafford Sat., Oct. 7 10 a.m. Thu., Oct. 5 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Charlotte Thur., Oct. 12 7 p.m. Sat., Oct. 14 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West All American Thur., Oct. 19 4 p.m. Sun., Oct. 15 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Thompson Thur., Oct. 19 7 p.m. Sat., Nov. 4 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Kern County Fri., Nov. 10 3:30 p.m.

RACES AIR ON TAPE DELAY AND ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Source:Jason Christley/NASCAR Integrated Marketing Communications